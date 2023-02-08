Tinubu Hails Nigerian Govs over S’Court Ruling on CBN Naira Swap Policy 





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the governors of the 36 states for standing on the side of the Nigerian people over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new naira and cashless policies that have subjected the masses to hardships.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday in a suit brought before it by the governments of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna States gave an interim injunction against the CBN and federal government allowing the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to remain legal tender beyond February 10 deadline until the case is fully disposed of.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, commended the governors, especially the APC governors, who instituted the suit against the CBN and federal government at the Supreme Court, saying they acted well on behalf of the hapless Nigerians who have been made to bear…





Source: Thisday Newspaper