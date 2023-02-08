Tinubu’s Bag of Promises for Anambra People





David-Chyddy Eleke reports about the huge crowd that assembled recently in Awka for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his promises to the people of Anambra State.

As early as 8am last Tuesday, Alex Ekwueme Square, a popular event centre in Awka, Anambra State capital was already brimming with huge crowd, this is as more buses from every party of Anambra State continued to pour into the centre for the rally of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

By 11am, the entire arena has been overtaken by human presence, with many masquerades, dance groups and political pressure groups all dressed in the APC regalia. Many were dancing or marching round the arena with the posters of their preferred candidates in the APC for one political position or another.

The arena was not only filled with the masses, but the VIP stand was also fully packed with many bigwig politicians of the party as they all waited for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper