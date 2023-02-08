UTME: JAMB Cancels Registrations of 817 Candidates





* Orders fresh registration

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cancelled the registrations of 817 candidates in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who made this known after separate meetings with stakeholders, said the registrations were invalidated over identified infractions bordering on use of strange biometric fingerprints in the registration process.

While saying some registration officers in the affected 178 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres added one of their fingerprints to complete the registration process for the candidates, Oloyede however said the 817 students would be given another opportunity to re-register for the exam with the centres bearing the cost.

He said: “For the students who allowed other people to add their fingers to their registration procedure. We found that some of them were only naive, because you will hear them saying…





Source: Thisday Newspaper