Violence Threatening February Polls, Says INEC





* As N’Assembly flays CBN naira redesign policy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said violence remained a major challenge to the successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

The INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this at a one-day special hearing on “The Extent of Implementation of The Electoral Act, 2022 Ahead of The Conduct of The 2023 General Election.”

Agbamuche said violence could affect the credibility of the elections especially now that the attacks were targeted at INEC facilities.

She said: “With the general election at hand, it is important to remind you all of the commission’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

“Our preparation is however fraught with challenges, There is no doubt that violence and threat of violence are major challenges to credible election im 2023.

“Violence makes…





Source: Thisday Newspaper