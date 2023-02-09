8,000 Bassa People Defect from PDP to APC in Kwara





• Say they join APC because of AbdulRazaq’s sterling performance

No fewer than 8,000 people of Bassa community in Kwara State on Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging their overwhelming vote for Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq and other candidates of the party in the coming elections.

Bassa in Kwara originated from states like Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Benue and FCT, and are largely farmers, spreading across many communities in the state.

The defectors, led by their Oba and Aguma Abassa (I), Daniel Shado Zhokwo, were jointly received at the state APC campaign office by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor for Non-indigenes, Hon. Caleb Ono Bobi, and the state APC Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, on behalf of the governor.

Speaking at the occasion, the Aguma Abassa, Oba Shado Zhokwo, said their visit was to formally defect from the PDP to APC and to declare their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper