Abdul Latif Jameel Health, iSono Health to Launch AI-driven 3D Breast Ultrasound Scanner for Breast Care





Rebecca Ejifoma

To transform breast care with automated imaging and artificial intelligence (AI), Abdul Latif Jameel Health announced a new distribution agreement with iSono Health, a medical technology company in San Francisco, US.

Abdul Latif Jameel Health will become the exclusive distributor of iSono Health’s ATUSA scanner in the Global South, making it available to hundreds of millions of women in an initial 31 countries covering the Middle East and North Africa, Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

The female-founded iSono Health is transforming breast imaging with a first-of-its-kind, compact automated whole breast ultrasound system featuring a unique wearable accessory and intuitive, intelligent software for automated image acquisition and analysis.

The patented and FDA-cleared ATUSA system is a compact ultrasound scanner that captures 3D images through automated scanning of the whole breast in just two minutes, independent of operator…







Source: Thisday Newspaper