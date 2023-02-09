Again, S’Court Affirms Emenike’s Nomination as Abia APC Guber Candidate 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

For the second time in less than two months, High Chief Ikechi Emenike has been declared winner and authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Thursday in Abuja, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal against his nomination for lacking in substance and merit.

According to Justice Tijana abubakar, who read the lead judgment, “There is nothing meaningful for the appellant to ask in this appeal and it is therefore dismissed. The judgment of the lower court delivered on December 23 is hereby affirmed.”

Justice Abubakar meanwhile, stated that the judgment affects other related appeals before the apex court.

Chief Sampson Ogah had approached the apex court to upturn the judgments of the Court of Appeal, which had recognized Emenike as the duly elected candidate of the APC for the March 11 governorship poll in Abia State.

He had also prayed the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper