APC, PDP, NNPP Disagree over Solution to Mining Sector Crisis





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have disagreed over measures to address the problems bedevilling the mining sector in Nigeria.

The political parties’ representatives offered different solutions to the crisis rocking the sector at a programme titled, ‘Policy options for the next administration in Nigeria: Curtailing Illegal Mining in Nigeria’, jointly organized by CEDANAC Resources and Daar Communications Plc.

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, said Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the party, would formalise the employment of illegal miners and issue licences to qualified firms to shore up revenue for the country.

Major said: “The NNPP administration would wield the big stick if entreaty and diplomacy fail to dissuade illegal miners from exploiting government.

“The first thing we will be doing as NNPP is to look at those who are perpetrating…





Source: Thisday Newspaper