Bauchi Approves N299m for NECO Payment, N15m for UTME





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the release of about N300 million for the payment of 2023 National Examination Council Fee NECO to all the index students in Public Secondary Schools across the State.

He also approved the payment of UTME Fee of over N15 million to 2,365 candidates who passed Mock examination conducted recently.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG),Barrister Ibrahim Kashim while addressing journalists in, Bauchi yesterday on the development explained that the gesture was to support education pursuit of the students to guarantee their future.

Kashim said the government was also able to offset over N800 million backlog of NECO fee under his administration’s Education Development Initiative.

On her part, the State Commissioner of Education, Dr. Jamila Muhammad Dahiru noted that the state government had approved the establishment of Emirate Council Committee on Education in a bid to reduce the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper