Buhari Constitutes Presidential Transition Council, Signs Executive Order 14

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said the Council would be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Other members of the council include: Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice; Permanent Secretaries from the following Ministries and Offices – Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF),…





Source: Thisday Newspaper