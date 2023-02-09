Court Restrains Rivers Govt from Arresting Atiku’s Supporters – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has restrained Rivers State Government from arresting any member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in support of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

The trial judge, Justice A. T. Ibrahim gave the order Monday, in a motion ex parte filed by the former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, Senator Lee Maeba, Abiye Sekibo, Senator Geroge Sekibo, Celestine Omehia, Austin Opara, and others.

The order also restrained the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) from obeying the arrest order. The PDP accused the Rivers State government of harassing and intimidating their supporters in the state.

Justice Ibrahim ordered the Rivers State Government and other respondents in the suit to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

Recalled that a Chief Magistrate court in Port Harcourt, had remanded 21…