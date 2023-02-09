Elections: FG Orders Closure of Universities from February 22 to March 14





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has directed all universities to be shut from February 22 to March 14 over co cerns expressed on the security of staff, students, and properties of the institutions

A letter by the National Universities Commission directed all heads of institutions to close down, adding that no academic activities will take place between February 22nd and March 14.

The closure also includes all inter-university centres. The letter, titled “Ministerial Directive on the Closure of all Universities and Inter University Centres During the Upcoming 2023 General Elections”, was signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of administration, Chris Maiyaki.

According to the letter dated February 3, the decision followed concerns about the security of staff, students and the universities’ properties during the general elections scheduled from February 25 – March 14. The Commission said the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper