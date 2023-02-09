INEC Appeals Osun Gubernatorial Election Tribunal Judgement





•PDP hails electoral body, says verdict tended to undermine BVAS

•It’s improper to denigrate judiciary, APC warns

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed against the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume-led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds.

To that extent, the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended INEC for initiating processes to appeal a judgement that frontally attacked the importance of the BVAS machines in the election.

But the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has also carpeted the PDP over its commendation of the INEC for initiating processes to appeal the judgement, saying the judiciary should not be dragged in the mud.

INEC filed the petition yesterday at the Court of Appeal in Akure, through its lawyer, Paul Ananaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The electoral body, according to a “Notice of Appeal” made available to THISDAY in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper