Nigeria’s Domain Name Maintains Steady Growth, Reached 183,792 in December 2022





Emma Okonji

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the body responsible for managing Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), showed a steady growth in Nigeria’s .ng domain name registration and usage in the last seven months of 2022.

The statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NiRA, showed that .ng domain name registration, renewal and restoration, grew from 178,813 in June to 183,792 in December 2022.

In July 2022, the figure grew to 180,162 and in September same year, it increased to 181,275. In November 2022, the figure increased again to 183,169, before it reached 183,792 in December 2022.

According to the statistics, the total registration, renewal and restoration of .ng domain name was 181,983 in October 2022, but the figure increased in November to reach 183,169, with a further increase to 183,792 in December 2022.

The increase in figure came from the active 2nd level…





Source: Thisday Newspaper