Ponzi: Judge Sets March for Commencement of Vektr Capital Trial





Kayode Tokede

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Court 4, Abuja has set March 16, 2023 for the commencement of Vektr Capital Global Group trail along with two staff of the company Mr. Solomon Edet Solomon and Mr. Zakari Haruna on allegations bordering on operating as fund managers without registration by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) among others.

Justice Abubakar also directed that the two defendants be remanded in Suleija Correctional Centre pending when Mr. Zakari Haruna is able to fulfil his bail conditions.

The SEC had in March 2022 sealed up the Wuse Zone 5 office of Vektr Capital on suspicions of illegally collecting money from the investing public to the tune of N891,000,000 while not registered with the Commission.

In the four count charge brought against the company and its promoters by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vektr Capital Global Nigeria Limited is alleged to have on or between the year 2021 and 2022 within the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper