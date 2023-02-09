Shopsy doo: Why I’m Turning My ‘Energygawd’ Nickname into Business





Adesope Olajide, better known in the entertainment industry as ‘Shopsy doo’, has revealed his reasons for investing in his latest effort, turning his moniker into a drinks brand.

Adesope made this known while unveiling his ‘EnergyGwad’ drinks brand recently. He said that he decided to expand into the business having made giant strides in media and entertainment circles, stressing that he had always wanted to explore various business angles.

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria but moved to the United Kingdom in 2002 after his university education at the Universtity of Ado Ekiti, Adesope began his media career in 2003 at N-Power FM London. He later joined Voice of Africa Radio London and served as an online host for Factory 78 TV Network in 2010. He would also later work across various media platforms including Vox Africa TV UK, Nollywood Movies Sky 329, Ben Television Sports Show (ABC Sports) and The Beat London 103.6FM.

He started a weekly podcast show The Afrobeats…





Source: Thisday Newspaper