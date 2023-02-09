Sokoto Deputy Gov Debunks Rumour of Defection to APC

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto
The Sokoto State Deputy Governor Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya has debunked rumours that he has defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress.
In a statement issued on Thursday by his Director of Press Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, he said the rumour was the imagination of the writer of the purported letter of defection .
Abdullahi maintained that the Deputy Governor was still a bonafide member of PDP and loyal to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.
He enjoined the general public to disregard the letter..
Details later
Source: Thisday Newspaper