Ways and Means: IMF Urges CBN to Stop Full Financing of FG’s Fiscal Deficits





•Seeks closure on securitisation of N22.7tn overdrafts

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to go beyond recent increases in the policy rate to implement additional actions, including fully sterilising the apex bank’s financing of fiscal deficits under its Ways and Means window as well as phasing out other credit intervention programmes.

The multilateral lender also called on the Nigerian authorities to expedite action in finalising the moves to securitise the N22.7 trillion overdrafts extended by the CBN to the federal government to finance annual fiscal deficits.

In a statement issued after its Executive Board concluded its 2022 Article IV Consultation with Nigeria, the IMF observed recent increases in the policy rate, but encouraged the CBN to stand ready to further increase the policy rate if needed, and to implement additional actions, including fully sterilising central bank financing…





Source: Thisday Newspaper