2023 General Elections: FG Orders Closure of Universities





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the federal government has hearkened to the voice of the National Assembly and has directed all universities to shut on February 22.

In a statement from the National Universities Commission, all heads of institutions have been directed to close down, adding that no academic activities will take place between February 22nd and March 14.

The closure also includes all inter-university centres.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of administration, Chris Maiyaki titled “Ministerial Directive on the Closure of all Universities and Inter University Centres During the Upcoming 2023 General Elections”.

According to the statement which was released on February 3, the decision followed concerns about the security of staff, students and the universities’ properties during the general elections scheduled from February 25 to March…







Source: Thisday Newspaper