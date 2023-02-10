Attah, Others Advocate Want All Elections Held Same Day, Oppose Postponement





Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

A forum of some eminent Nigerians, known as The Compatriots, has canvassed that all forthcoming elections in the country be held the same day.

The Compatriots led by former Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Obong Victor Attah, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday cautioned against activities and actions that could jeopardize conduct of the forthcoming general elections, reiterating its earlier resolve that these elections must hold at all cost and must be credible.

According to the group, the holding the forthcoming elections same day is a “safer option in the light of potential consequential threats to security”.

The statement read in part, “The Compatriots have observed with concern preparations and timelines for the forthcoming national and state elections. We re-iterate our earlier statement that these elections must hold at all cost and must be credible. All actual and perceived threats to the elections must therefore be…





Source: Thisday Newspaper