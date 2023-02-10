Breaking: Kano Sues FG over Naira Redesign Policy





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Government has filed a suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court, challenging the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Kano state government is praying the court for a mandatory order seeking for a reversal of the Federal Government policy to recall the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes from circulation, for affecting the economic well-being of over 20 million of Kano citizens.

In a Suit Number: SC/CS/200/2023, the Kano State Attorney General, through his Counsel, Sunusi Musa (SAN) is praying the Supreme Court to declare that the President cannot unilaterally direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to recall the now N200, N500 and N500 old bank notes without recourse to the Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council, respectively.

The applicant is also seeking for a mandatory order, compelling the Federal Government to reverse the Naira redesign policy for alleged failure to comply…





Source: Thisday Newspaper