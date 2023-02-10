Buhari Approves 67 New Broadcasting Licences





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 67 new broadcast licences to increase the total number of broadcast licenses granted by the administration from 2015 to date to 473.

The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, who announced the approval in Abuja on Thursday, said the commission would soon commence issuing the licences. He described the approval as a great milestone in furthering pluralism and freedom of expression.

He said that 47 of the newly licensed organisations were FM Radio stations, while five were community Radio and four DTT Radio stations.

He said that presently, there were 740 functional broadcast stations in the country, while the list is expected to grow with further approval by the President.

Ilelah also disclosed that the President had approved for the NBC to recruit more staff that will monitor…





Source: Thisday Newspaper