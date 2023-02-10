Buhari Creates Presidential Transition Council, Signs Executive Order 14





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced the approval yesterday, in a statement signed on his behalf by Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

The statement said the transition council would be inaugurated by the SGF on February 14.

Members of the committee, according to the statement, include the SGF as chairman, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice.

The committee also has Permanent Secretaries from the following ministries and offices: Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special…





Source: Thisday Newspaper