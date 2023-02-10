Court Orders Stay of Action on MMIA Concession





Chinedu Eze

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on February 6, 2023, ordered that the planned concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and cargo terminals be stopped, pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by Sifax Group of Companies Limited challenging the bidding process.

The matter has been adjourned to March 29, 2023.

Sifax had filed a suit claiming that it was one of the 13 firms that submitted a bid for the contract after the third defendant issued a formal Request for Qualification, stating that no applicant is expected to bid twice for any of the specific assets under any guise or form, hence the suit against the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Federal Government; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; NAHCO Aviance Plc; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission; TAV Airports Holding Company and GMR Airport Limited as first to seventh defendants.

The plaintiff claims that contrary to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper