Court Refuses to Set Aside Judgment Sacking PDP’s Eno





The controversy rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State assumed another dimension as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused to grant an application filed by Pastor Umo Eno and the PDP for an order to set aside the January 20 judgment of the court, which declared Hon. Michael Enyong as the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on January 20 sacked Eno as the party’s governorship candidate.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022, Fadima Aminu, the presiding judge, ordered the PDP to submit Enyong’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate.

While Eno and the PDP approached the Court of Appeal to appeal the judgment, they also filed a separate application at the Federal High Court seeking an order for stay of execution of its judgment.

At the resumed hearing of the application before the Federal High Court on Friday,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper