Danmole Mobilises Idumota Textile Traders for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Eshinlokun

The traders gave the reassurances when they staged a solidarity walk day, in the popular Lagos Island market.

The solidarity walk, which was organized by Alhaja Kudirat Oyinlomo Danmole, kicked off from beneath the pedestrian bridge into the market at Idumata as leaders and traders from 10 textile divisions of the market all donned APC-branded top and cap as they walked around, becoming the cynosure of all eyes in the market.

In her address, the Convener, Alhaja Kudirat Adunni Oyinlomo-Danmole, explained that the solidarity walk and show of support had become pertinent given Tinubu’s impressive track record when he was the governor and Sanwo-Olu sterling performance, so far.

Danmole said, “The essence of this rally is to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our workaholic governor, Mr. Sellable, Mr. Sanwo-Olu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper