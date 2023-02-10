Fuel Scarcity: NMDPRA Vows to Sanction Filling Stations Rejecting Use of PoS Machines





*Ijegun-Egba tank farm owners step up product distribution in compliance with N172/litre ex-depot price

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday vowed to sanction any petrol retailer that has formed the habit of rejecting the use of point of sale (PoS) machines for payment for services rendered to customers.

Also, in continuation of the joint effort by stakeholders in the petrol supply and distribution system to ease the lingering scarcity and queues at filling stations, depot operators in Lagos under the aegis of Ijegun-Egba Tank Farm Owners Association have stepped up the distribution of the product across the country from their depots.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholders Management, NMDPRA, Mr. Kimchi Apollo, the organisation said it was unacceptable that at a time everybody should be working to ameliorate the impact of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper