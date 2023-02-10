Kogi Poly Rector Decries Harassment of Female Students, Security Guards by Army Officers





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman has appealed to the Military Authority in Kogi State to warn their personnel who are found of fomenting trouble in the night at the main campus of the Polytechnic in Lokoja .

Usman made this appeal while speaking at 30th matriculation ceremony of the school in Lokoja yesterday.

The rector lament that on several occasions the military personnel had visited the campus with aims of carrying girls ,but always causing a lot of troubles for the Polytechnic community, stressing that the supposed security personnel were turning themselves to security threat in most cases.

Usman noted that at one particular night, an unidentified military man came to Polytechnic and attacked the security guards at work because he asked to be searched and descended on the guard .

He pointed out that another one came to the campus to beat up a female student for no reasons, noting that the harassment…





Source: Thisday Newspaper