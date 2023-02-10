Malami: FG Will Obey S’Court Ruling against  Banning Old Naira Notes, Moves to Vacate Order





*Gives reasons why suit should be set aside

*CBN attributes scarcity of new banknotes to hoarding

*NSA tasks lawmakers to find solutions to crisis

Alex Enumah, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, yesterday said while the federal government would obey the Supreme Court ruling, which put on hold the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) demonetisation policy, the government would take necessary steps to set aside the interim order.

The Supreme Court had in a ruling on Wednesday suspended the CBN deadline for demonetisation policy and fixed February 15 for hearing on the matter.

Malami clarified that the federal government, out of its regard for the rule of law, would abide by the order of the apex court, even though it intended to challenge it and would do so within the provisions of the law.

Malami spoke during an interview on ARISE News Channel, yesterday.

The comments…





Source: Thisday Newspaper