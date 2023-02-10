New Year Murder: Police Arrest Couple’s  Alleged Killers





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye, on January 1, 2023, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The killers also murdered their only surviving son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, who was thrown into a river in Adigbe area of Abeokuta alongside their adopted son.

However, the adopted son later escaped from the river.

The news of the arrest was confirmed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi confirmed that three person involved in the killing, including a prime suspect who escaped from police custody, Lekan Adekanbi, have been arrested by the police.

After killing the couple, the assailants burnt their remains and house located in the Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta.

Kehinde worked with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while his wife, Bukola, worked with the Federal University…





Source: Thisday Newspaper