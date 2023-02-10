Obaseki to El-Rufai: Not All 36 States Are against Cash Swap Deadline





*Says policy aimed at promoting financial inclusion, preventing inducement of voters in elections, tackling corruption, money-laundering, checking ransom payments

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

Edo State Government yesterday distanced itself from the comments and moves by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some other governors against the currency swap policy deadline.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the state government said the Kaduna State Governor does not speak for Edo State and called for, “guided utterances and inferences in such critical matters, especially in the heat of the political season.”

The statement explained: “We are not a party to the suit instituted by the Governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States against the CBN’s policy and take exemption to the claim by the Kaduna State Governor that the move by the three governments is backed by Nigeria’s 36 State…





Source: Thisday Newspaper