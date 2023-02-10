Obaseki Urges Better Action, Increased Investments to End FGM by 2030





Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for increased investment and collective efforts among global stakeholders to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals target of eliminating Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2030.

Obaseki was quoted in a statement to have made the call in commemoration of this year’s International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM, with the theme, “Ending Female Genital Mutilation by 2030.”

According to him, “This year’s International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation presents another opportunity to realign efforts, step up collaboration and take decisive actions to put an end to this harmful traditional practice that violates the rights and dignity of women and girls.

“While we acknowledge the success recorded at totally eliminating this heinous, harmful, and inhumane practice, we must not rest our oars if we are committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals target of eliminating Female Genital…





Source: Thisday Newspaper