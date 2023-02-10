Osun: 18,000 People to Benefit from Free Medical Surgery





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 18,000 people across the 30 local government areas of Osun State will benefit from the free eye surgery organised by the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital to mark the 100 days in office of the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Peter Babatunde Olaitan, disclosed this at a press conference to herald the free eye surgery programme.

Prof. Olaitan, who is the chairman, Implementation Committee of the Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach, said not less than 2,000 people would benefit from the free eye surgery programme from each of the nine federal constituencies in the state.

Olaitan disclosed that a team of medical personnel from the teaching hospital will participate in the medical outreach, adding that drugs will also be given to the patients free of charge.

He said the free mobile surgical and medical outreach would be done quarterly in each of the nine federal constituencies of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper