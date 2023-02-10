PressOne Raises $600k Pre-seed to Help Entrepreneurs Connect with Customers





Elizabeth Solaja

PressOne Africa, a startup with a unique product that allows entrepreneurs to monitor all business calls on the go, announced the closing of her $600,000 pre-seed round. The round was led by Ventures Platform, along with participation from Voltron Capital and a set of stellar angels.

Founded by Mayowa Okegbenle and Opeyemi Shokunbi, PressOne delivers world-class reporting and call monitoring to enable entrepreneurs get the maximum value from every customer call. With the PressOne app, business owners can monitor all customer phone

conversations made by staff or team members from anywhere, just like big companies do.

What’s next?

With the close of the $600,000 Pre seed, PressOne Africa Chief Commercial Officer- Unoma Adeyemi, says, “We have only just scratched the surface. We want business owners to run their business more efficiently with peace of mind. When entrepreneurs know that their customers are well taken care of, and they can monitor business…





Source: Thisday Newspaper