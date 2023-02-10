We’re Committed to Connecting All Parts of Bayelsa by Road, Says State Govt





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has stated that the priority of the present administration is to ensure that every local government area of the state is accessible by road.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, made this known in Yenagoa yesterday at the Correspondents’ Forum, a platform by the Federated Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council, as activities intensify to mark the third anniversary of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration.

The commissioner noted with regret that since Bayelsa State was part of the old Rivers State which was created in 1967, many communities in the area were never accessible by road.

Duba, said determined to reverse the trend, the Diri-led administration’s focus is hinged on construction of key road projects to connect most of the communities along the coast.

He explained that at the moment, three local…





Source: Thisday Newspaper