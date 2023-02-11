2023: Be Ready to Accept Election Results, CAN Tells Parties





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged all the political parties and candidates seeking elective positions during the forthcoming general election to accept the results at the end of the polls.

In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the body urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the election is seamless, credible, and violence-free.

Okoh urged citizens to resist any attempt to cause disharmony and disaffection ahead of the upcoming general elections.

‘We must see the elections as a time of peaceful transition of leadership and not war. Consequently, there’s need for all and sundry to put away religious and ethnic bigotry and allow the will of God to prevail.

“INEC must ensure that this election is seamless, credible, and violence-free. The commission has no excuse to fail. Four years is enough time for it to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper