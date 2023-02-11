Again, Council Fingers Activities of Quacks to Daily Increase of Building Collapse in Nigeria 





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has again fingered activities of quacks as the major contributor to increasing numbers of building collapse in the country.

The Council also urged Nigerians to as a matter of necessity stop encouraging the activities of quacks by patronising them on daily basis

Dr. Samson Ameh Opaluwa, the Chairman of Council, CORBON, stated this in Abuja during the induction ceremony of newly 373 registered professional builders.

Speaking shortly after the induction, Opaluwa noted that based on the building collapse crises, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022, “charged them to end building collapse and the Council has taken steps to address that.”

According to him, “We set up nationally a Project Evaluation and Monitoring Unit. This is a unit that is deployed all over the country and manned by registered builders.

“This unit will ensure all buildings across the country meet quality…





Source: Thisday Newspaper