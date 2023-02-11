Atiku’s Campaign Council in Rivers Accuses Gov Wike of Masterminding Deadly Attack on DG





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for Rivers State has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly masterminding a deadly attack on its Director General, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, in Port Harcourt.

The DG who spoke to journalists on the incident which he said happened a few minutes to 12 midnight last Friday, alleged that security agencies detailed to Governor Wike attacked him along Rainbow, Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt city.

Sekibo explained that he was on his way to the proposed site for the presidential campaign rally of the PDP standard bearer, Abubakar Atiku and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa at Trans-Amadi, after he received a call that the equipments for the rally were on fire, when suspected police thugs opened gun fire on his bullet proof vehicle.

According to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council DG, the men in the police uniform shattered his vehicle tyres and back seat…





Source: Thisday Newspaper