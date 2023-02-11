Bakori and Butchers of Nigeria 





Every country that aspires to elite status in the league of developed countries is usually clear about one thing: security is an irreducible ingredient that goes into the making of that status.

It is until people feel safe and secure within a country and are able to have some degree of certainty over their properties and interests at all times, they cannot really be said to enjoy the citizenship of a developed country.

Nigeria’s independence in 1960 could not have come at a better time. As an independent country whose independence was won not by the barrel of a gun but by the tenacious tides of the time, Nigeria went on to hit all the right notes for seven years until the cataclysmic civil war of 1967-70 when darkness swooped on an entire country and has never managed to lift since then.

The war may have officially ended in 1967 but it has never really ended. The factors that foisted war on a fragile country remain as ferocious as ever and every day now, they still…





Source: Thisday Newspaper