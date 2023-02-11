CAN Confers Masari with ‘Friend of the Church’ Award





* Prays for Peace

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has been conferred with a Friend of the Church award for meritorious service by the state’s chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The governor bagged the first-of-its-kind award Saturday at the end of the two-day prayer summit and award presentation organised by CAN, which was held at the Anglican Cathedral, GRA, Katsina.

The state CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr Richard Shuaibu-Liti, while conferring the award on Masari, described him as an outstanding governor who had exhibited good leadership qualities and all-inclusive governance in the state.

He said: “We are here as leaders of the Christian community in Katsina State to express our deep sense of gratitude to the Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, who did not only exhibited an outstanding leadership style in general, but has exhibited an all-inclusive leadership and we want to confer on him…





Source: Thisday Newspaper