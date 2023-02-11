Council of State to CBN: Make New Naira Notes Available or Recirculate Old Ones





*Ganduje, Akeredolu head to Supreme Court over swap deadline, withdrawal limits

*Lawan: No need for swap time limit

*Obaseki prohibits use of cash in Edo govt offices from March 1

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The National Council of State (NCS) has tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the new Naira notes available or recirculate the old Naira notes to ease the current suffering of Nigerians.

The CBN had in October 2022 announced the redesign of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, and asked Nigerians to deposit their old notes before January 31, 2023 when they would cease to be legal tender.

The deadline was shifted to February 10 following difficulties obtaining the new notes.

Thereafter, governors of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi states dragged the federal government and the CBN to the Supreme Court over the time limit, and the court gave an interim order suspending the February 10 deadline.

It also emerged…





Source: Thisday Newspaper