Delta Monarch Lauds Ndiomu’s Reforms at PAP





The Chairman of the Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM Joseph Timiyan, has applauded the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd), for the far-reaching reforms he has instituted since his appointment, which has made the programme more effective and result-oriented.

The Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom, who made this affirmation weekend when he hosted the PAP boss in his palace in Obotobo community, also passed a vote of confidence on the capacity of Ndiomu to steer the PAP to fulfil its mandate.

The prominent ruler thus urged President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of Ndiomu, stating that it will be remembered as one of his greatest legacies for the people of the Niger Delta region if he confirms Ndiomu as the substantive administrator of PAP.

“I think you are the messiah. I know you cannot do all we want, but we know you will make a difference. Your starting point has already proved that you are…





