Entrepreneurs Charged on Innovation, Communication





Management Consulting firm, EdgeEcution has stressed the importance of value communication and innovation to business sustainability.

Founder of EdgeEcution and renowned entrepreneur, Steve Harris stated this while being recognised as one of the top industry leaders to watch in 2023 by Smartbrandsmedia in Lagos, recently.

According to the business strategist, Nigerian economy is at its trying period. He said that businesses could only strive to stay afloat by communicating their values steadily and being creatively innovative.

Harris said, “Entrepreneurs need to be more daring by taking giant steps and communicating their value in a way that’s valuable to their customers if they must maximize profits in their businesses.”

On the recognition, he commended Smartbrandsmedia for the honour, and further restated his commitment to startup development.

Chief Executive Officer of Smartbrandsmedia, Oluyinka Padonu said Harris was ranked among the top 10…





Source: Thisday Newspaper