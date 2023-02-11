Group Urges Eno to Stop Parading Himself as Akwa Ibom PDP Guber Candidate





A pro-democracy group, Akwa Ibom Democracy and Civic Rights Coalition, has called on the erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, to quit parading himself as the governorship candidate of the party having been sacked as PDP candidate by a court of competent jurisdiction.

An Abuja Federal High Court had on January 20, 2023 delivered a judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS1295/2022, nullifying the nomination of Eno as the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

The court held that Hon. Michael Enyong was able to prove his case against Eno beyond reasonable doubt and ought to be declared the authentic and rightful candidate of PDP in the state.

The presiding judge, Fadima Aminu, had further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accord Enyong recognition, issue him a nomination form or publish his name as Akwa Ibom State gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general…





Source: Thisday Newspaper