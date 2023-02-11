How MultiChoice Supported INEC’s PVC Collection on BBTitans





The Big Brother franchise in Africa is one of the most loved and popular reality TV shows on the continent. Its Nigerian iteration has pooled more than one billion views. With the latest version, an intermingling of South Africans and Nigerians named Big Brother Titans, it is expected to draw more views not only in Africa but in Europe where Showmax provides viewers with all the entertainment.

Considering that the reality TV show has a captive youth audience, MultiChoice Nigeria executed its corporate social responsibility by partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publicise INEC’s Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) collection drive freely and regularly on the dedicated channel of BBTitans. That is DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

It kicked off the campaign on January 15, 2023, when BBTitans premiered. Since then, it is a common sight to see the broadcast messages of INEC imploring eligible Nigerian voters to collect their PVC at designated…





Source: Thisday Newspaper