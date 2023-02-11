Inaugurates 13-member Judicial Panel to Probe Killing of 100 Vigilantes 





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has inaugurated a 13-member judicial commission of inquiry to probe the recent killing of over 100 members of the outlawed Yan-sakai (volunteers) group in some communities in Kankara and Bakori local government areas of the state.

The panel, according to a statement issued to journalists yesterday by Masari’s Director-General on New Media, Al-amin Isa, is headed by Hon. Justice A.B. Abdullahi, and is expected to investigate and determine the cause or causes of the killing in the affected local governments.

Other terms of reference of the judicial commission of inquiry include, inquire into, investigate, and determine the actual lives and properties lost in the killings and to ascertain the persons directly affected by the incident and identify groups or individuals directly connected or involved in the incident.

Members of the commission are also charged with the responsibility of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper