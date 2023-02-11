Iworiso-Markson’s Reps Ambition Receives Massive Support 





The ambition of former Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, to represent Ogbia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives received a major boost on Friday from ten communities in the Local Government Area.

The communities include; Otuegwe 2, Ibelebiri, Oruma, Otuesega, Imiringi, Elebele, Emeyal 1, Emeyal 2, Kolo 1, Kolo 2 and Kolo 3.

Members of the communities which made up constituency 3 declared their total support for the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), when he led his campaign team to visit them.

The jubilant crowd made up of men, women and youths, said from their assessment, Iworiso-Markson is far and above all other candidates and will best serve their collective interest.

They stated that their open endorsement was a clear evidence of the confidence they have in his capacity to deliver after listening to his message of a New Deal to help turn around the fortunes of Ogbia.

According to them,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper