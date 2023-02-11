Nigeria Assures EU It Would be the Best  – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Government has assured the European Union (EU) that no Nigerian would be denied their human rights, even as it said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been given all needed resources by the government to conduct what will be the best elections in the annals of the nation’s history.

This assurance was given yesterday in Abuja by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, during the 6th Round of the Nigeria – European Union Human Rights Dialogue.

He said: “The Nigerian government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to work to ensure that all Nigerians are not denied their inalienable rights.”

On the meeting which discussed issues including the upcoming elections, Asset Recovery, Migration, Humanitarian Situations and International Humanitarian Law, the minister said: “These issues are dear to our hearts and I am glad we can provide clarity on issues…