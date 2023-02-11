Northern Igbo Leaders Canvass Votes for Katsina APC Guber Candidate  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A few weeks to the March 11 governorship election, the Igbo community in Katsina State has taken a sensitisation campaign across Katsina

metropolitan areas to woo citizens to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, uring the election.

The group, under the aegis of Igbo leaders in 19 Northern States, took its sensitisation campaign to Katsina Central Market, the Emir’s palace and the Government House, urging eligible voters in the state to vote Radda massively during the polls.

Addressing journalists at the Government House shortly after the conclusion of their sensitisation campaign, the leader of the group, IkechukwuChukwunyere, said Radda remains the best and only option for the citizens of the state.

He added that Radda is a detribalised politician who can lead Katsina people out of their present socio-economic and political doldrums, calling on all…