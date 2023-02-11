Paul Onuachu:Will He Save the Saints?





Inspite emerging top scorer twice in the Jupiler Pro League, Paul Onuachu did still not enjoy the kind of accolades bestowed on top clinical finishers since the Belgian League is not highly rated as one of Europe’s big leagues. With his move to the Premier League last week, the challenge ahead of the Nigerian striker is not only to prove the doubters wrong but take Southampton out of relegation waters with his ruthlessness before goalkeepers in England. The big question on the lips of watchers is if the striker is the one to save the Saints from sinking into relegation

Nigeria international, Paul Onuachu signed for Southampton on transfer deadline day from Belgian side, Genk, after amassing a tally of 16 goals in 19 Jupiler Pro League games this season. Standing at 6ft 7in tall, it comes as no surprise that the majority of his goals have been scored with headers.

His physical presence should become an asset for a Southampton side that are languishing at the foot…





Source: Thisday Newspaper